SEOUL, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) --:South Korea's consumer price rose 2.6 percent in August from a year ago, staying above 2 percent for the fifth consecutive month, statistical office data showed Thursday.

The consumer price index (CPI) stood at 108.29 in August, up 2.6 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea. It was the fastest increase in about nine years.

The consumer price inflation hovered above 2 percent since April, after recording 0.

6 percent in January, 1.1 percent in February and 1.5 percent in March.

Price for agricultural, livestock, fishery products advanced 7.8 percent in August from a year earlier.

Industrial products price gained 3.2 percent last month, marking the highest in over nine years since May 2012.

Price for electricity, tap water and natural gas added 0.1 percent.

Public services price retreated 0.7 percent, but private services price went up 2.7 percent in the month.