UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Consumer Price Rises 2.6 Pct In August

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 01:21 PM

S.Korea's consumer price rises 2.6 pct in August

South Korea's consumer price rose 2.6 percent in August from a year ago, staying above 2 percent for the fifth consecutive month, statistical office data showed Thursday

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) --:South Korea's consumer price rose 2.6 percent in August from a year ago, staying above 2 percent for the fifth consecutive month, statistical office data showed Thursday.

The consumer price index (CPI) stood at 108.29 in August, up 2.6 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea. It was the fastest increase in about nine years.

The consumer price inflation hovered above 2 percent since April, after recording 0.

6 percent in January, 1.1 percent in February and 1.5 percent in March.

Price for agricultural, livestock, fishery products advanced 7.8 percent in August from a year earlier.

Industrial products price gained 3.2 percent last month, marking the highest in over nine years since May 2012.

Price for electricity, tap water and natural gas added 0.1 percent.

Public services price retreated 0.7 percent, but private services price went up 2.7 percent in the month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Water Price January February March April May August Gas From

Recent Stories

Kashmiris deprived of benevolent leader, tributes ..

Kashmiris deprived of benevolent leader, tributes to Gilani

5 minutes ago
 KP CM expresses heartfelt condolence over demise o ..

KP CM expresses heartfelt condolence over demise of Syed Ali Gilani

6 minutes ago
 Industrialization, tourism promotion vital for wea ..

Industrialization, tourism promotion vital for wealth creation, debt retirement: ..

11 minutes ago
 Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Shows 94.8% Efficacy Ag ..

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Shows 94.8% Efficacy Against Coronavirus in San Marin ..

11 minutes ago
 Sialkot- Kharian Motorway to reduce travel time, c ..

Sialkot- Kharian Motorway to reduce travel time, create thousands of job opportu ..

12 minutes ago
 Turkey's economy up 21.7 pct in Q2

Turkey's economy up 21.7 pct in Q2

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.