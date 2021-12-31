South Korea's consumer price rose 3.7 percent in December from a year earlier, hovering above 3 percent for three straight months, statistical office data showed Friday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :South Korea's consumer price rose 3.7 percent in December from a year earlier, hovering above 3 percent for three straight months, statistical office data showed Friday.

The headline inflation got steeper in the latter half of this year, increasing from 0.9 percent in January to 2.5 percent in April, 2.6 percent in July, 3.2 percent in October and 3.8 percent in November, according to Statistics Korea.

Price for agricultural, livestock and fishery products advanced 7.8 percent in December on a yearly basis. Those for egg, imported beef and napa cabbage gained in double figures.

Industrial products price went up 4.

7 percent, with prices for gasoline and diesel soaring more than 20 percent.

Price for electricity, tap water and natural gas added 1.4 percent in December from a year ago.Housing rent, including Jeonse and monthly rent, was up 2.0 percent in the cited month.

Jeonse is South Korea's unique contract between two households where a landlord grants the two-year residential right to a tenant who in turn lends a certain amount of money, or deposit, to the landlord.

Public services price climbed 0.9 percent, and private services price picked up 3.4 percent on the higher cost for housing management and insurance services.