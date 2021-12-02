South Korea's consumer price rose 3.7 percent in November from a year earlier, recording the fastest increase in almost 10 years, statistical office data showed Thursday

SEOUL, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:South Korea's consumer price rose 3.7 percent in November from a year earlier, recording the fastest increase in almost 10 years, statistical office data showed Thursday.

The consumer price index (CPI) stood at 109.41 in November, up 3.7 percent from a year ago, according to Statistics Korea.

The consumer price inflation hovered above 3 percent for the second consecutive month, marking the highest since December 2011.

The headline inflation gained ground for the past months, with 2.3 percent in April, 2.6 percent in May, 2.4 percent in June, 2.6 percent in July, 2.6 percent in August, 2.5 percent in September and 3.2 percent in October.

Price for industrial products, including oil products, advanced 5.5 percent in November from a year earlier, registering the highest gain in 10 years since November 2011.