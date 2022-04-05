(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :South Korea's consumer price rose over 4 percent in March from a year earlier, marking the fastest increase in over 10 years, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) stood at 106.06 in March, up 4.1 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

It was the highest growth in over 10 years since December 2011, hovering above 3 percent for the sixth consecutive month since October last year.

Price for industrial products surged 31.2 percent in March from a year earlier on higher price for global crude oil.

Private services price advanced 4.4 percent last month, and public services price added 0.6 percent.

Price for agricultural, livestock and fishery products rose 0.4 percent in March on a yearly basis.

Core consumer price, which excludes volatile agricultural and oil products, increased 3.3 percent in March, marking the highest gain since December 2011.