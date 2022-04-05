UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Consumer Price Rises 4.1 Pct In March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022 | 01:10 PM

S.Korea's consumer price rises 4.1 pct in March

South Korea's consumer price rose over 4 percent in March from a year earlier, marking the fastest increase in over 10 years, statistical office data showed Tuesday

SEOUL, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :South Korea's consumer price rose over 4 percent in March from a year earlier, marking the fastest increase in over 10 years, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) stood at 106.06 in March, up 4.1 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

It was the highest growth in over 10 years since December 2011, hovering above 3 percent for the sixth consecutive month since October last year.

Price for industrial products surged 31.2 percent in March from a year earlier on higher price for global crude oil.

Private services price advanced 4.4 percent last month, and public services price added 0.6 percent.

Price for agricultural, livestock and fishery products rose 0.4 percent in March on a yearly basis.

Core consumer price, which excludes volatile agricultural and oil products, increased 3.3 percent in March, marking the highest gain since December 2011.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Price March October December From

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif says no-trust-motion was for public ..

Shehbaz Sharif says no-trust-motion was for public interest  

2 minutes ago
 PM to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

PM to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

15 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 1,173 new local COVID-19 ..

Chinese mainland reports 1,173 new local COVID-19 cases

41 seconds ago
 Malaysia reports 10,002 new COVID-19 infections, 2 ..

Malaysia reports 10,002 new COVID-19 infections, 28 new deaths

43 seconds ago
 Rescue-1122 provides 2381 operations in March

Rescue-1122 provides 2381 operations in March

9 minutes ago
 6.0-magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, ..

6.0-magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no casualties reported

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.