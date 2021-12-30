South Korea's e-commerce import hit a record high this year as more people purchased foreign goods in cyberspace, customs office data showed Thursday

SEOUL, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) --:South Korea's e-commerce import hit a record high this year as more people purchased foreign goods in cyberspace, customs office data showed Thursday.

Import through the e-commerce transactions amounted to 4.15 billion U.S. Dollars for the first 11 months of 2021, up 25.7 percent from the same period of last year, according to Korea Customs Service.

The amount already topped the e-commerce import for the whole year of 2020, reaching a record yearly high.

The number of e-commerce imports soared 40.6 percent to hit a fresh high of 79 million in the 11-month period, surpassing the number for the entire year of 2020.

The online direct overseas purchases by those in their 40s accounted for 32.3 percent of the total in the 11-month period, taking up the highest portion in age groups.