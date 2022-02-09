UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Economy Maintains Modest Growth: Think Tank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 01:38 PM

S.Korea's economy maintains modest growth: think tank

South Korea's economy maintained a modest growth trend despite the lingering external uncertainty, the state-run think tank said Wednesday

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :South Korea's economy maintained a modest growth trend despite the lingering external uncertainty, the state-run think tank said Wednesday.

The Korea Development Institute (KDI) said in its monthly economic report that the manufacturing industry kept a modest growth trend while the services industry was less negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Production among manufacturers modestly recovered in December 2021 amid the continued demand for semiconductors, while output in the services industry was less impacted by the COVID-19 shock despite the weakness in the lodging and eatery sector, according to the KDI.

The country's daily number of new COVID-19 cases broke records in recent weeks on the fast spread of the Omicron variant.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 49,567 more COVID-19 cases for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 1,131,239. It was sharply up from 36,719 in the previous day.

The KDI noted that the January business sentiment improved especially among non-manufacturers while consumer sentiment was also enhanced in the month, saying it indicated the limited negative impact of the pandemic on the domestic economy.

The think tank, however, pointed out the remaining external uncertainties, such as the higher commodity price and the unstable global financial market.

The higher raw materials price led to South Korea's deficit in global trade, while the high expectations for the U.S. interest rate hike destabilized the global stock market, the KDI added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Price South Korea Tank January December Market National University From Industry

Recent Stories

Mongolia logs 1,192 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more dea ..

Mongolia logs 1,192 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

2 minutes ago
 Bulgarian Ambassador visits Peshawar Museum, Sethi ..

Bulgarian Ambassador visits Peshawar Museum, Sethi House

2 minutes ago
 Three Post-Graduates Sue Harvard for 'Ignoring Sex ..

Three Post-Graduates Sue Harvard for 'Ignoring Sexual Harassment' - Reports

2 minutes ago
 India logs 71,365 new COVID-19 cases, total rises ..

India logs 71,365 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 42,410,976

2 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close higher Wednesday 9th Feb, 202 ..

Chinese shares close higher Wednesday 9th Feb, 2022

10 minutes ago
 Tibet's 5G users top 1 million

Tibet's 5G users top 1 million

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>