SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) The number of employed people in South Korea grew 509,000 in December last year from a year earlier, statistical office data showed Saturday.

The year-on-year employment growth has been on the decline for the seventh straight month, sliding from 935,000 in May to 841,000 in June, 826,000 in July, 807,000 in August, 707,000 in September, 677,000 in October and 626,000 in November each.

Employment rate for those aged 15 or higher rose 0.9 percentage points over the year to 61.3 percent last month.