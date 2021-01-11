UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea's Export Falls 15.4 Pct In 1st 10 Days Of January

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 01:35 PM

S.Korea's export falls 15.4 pct in 1st 10 days of January

South Korea's export posted a double-digit fall in the first 10 days of January due mainly to fewer business days, customs office data showed Monday

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :South Korea's export posted a double-digit fall in the first 10 days of January due mainly to fewer business days, customs office data showed Monday.

Export, which takes up about half of the Asian country's export-driven economy, amounted to 11.2 billion U.S. Dollars in the Jan. 1-10 period, down 15.4 percent from the same period of last year, according to Korea Customs Service.

The daily average export gained 5.8 percent in the cited period. The number of working days was six in the period, down 1.5 days from a year earlier.

The country's outbound shipment rebounded 4.0 percent in November, before recording a double-digit increase in December amid a partial recovery in global demand.

Export for oil products and precision machinery declined in double figures in the 10-day period, but shipment for telecommunication devices such as smartphone advanced in double digits. Semiconductor export inched down 0.3 percent.Export to Japan, the middle East and Vietnam logged a double-digit reduction, but those to China and the United States, South Korea's top two trading partners, slipped 5.6 percent and 3.8 percent respectively.

mport dipped 22.9 percent to 11.8 billion dollars, sending the trade deficit to 0.6 billion dollars in the first 10 days of this month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China Oil Same Japan South Korea United States Vietnam Middle East January November December From Top Asia Billion

Recent Stories

China announces 103 new coronavirus cases

6 minutes ago

Country’ enemies are attempting to create unrest ..

8 minutes ago

US Democrats will move forward with Trump impeachm ..

49 seconds ago

Russia Registers 23,315 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

50 seconds ago

Kyrgyz Central Election Commission Chief Confirms ..

54 seconds ago

FAB issues five-year US$500 million Sukuk

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.