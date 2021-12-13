UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Export Logs Double-digit Growth In 1st 10 Days Of December

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 02:09 PM

S.Korea's export logs double-digit growth in 1st 10 days of December

South Korea's export logged double-digit growth in the first 10 days of December on the back of the continued global demand recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, customs office data showed on Monday

SEOUL, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) --:South Korea's export logged double-digit growth in the first 10 days of December on the back of the continued global demand recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, customs office data showed on Monday.

Export amounted to 19.5 billion U.S.

Dollars in the December 1-10 period, up 20.4 percent from the same period of last year, according to Korea Customs Service.

Semiconductor export jumped 26.5 percent, and oil products shipment almost doubled amid a higher global price for crude oil.

Automotive export declined 6.2 percent in the 10-day period, but shipment for precision machinery and computer gained ground.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same Price December From Billion

Recent Stories

Study finds Omicron variant can partially escape i ..

Study finds Omicron variant can partially escape immunity induced by Pfizer vacc ..

13 minutes ago
 COVID-19 cases surpass 90,000 in Laos

COVID-19 cases surpass 90,000 in Laos

13 minutes ago
 New Zealand to further relax COVID-19 restrictions ..

New Zealand to further relax COVID-19 restrictions at year-end

13 minutes ago
 PFA disposed of 1400-liter Adulterated milk

PFA disposed of 1400-liter Adulterated milk

13 minutes ago
 S. Korea reports 5,817 more COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 5,817 more COVID-19 cases

15 minutes ago
 Japan's machinery orders rise 3.8 pct in October

Japan's machinery orders rise 3.8 pct in October

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.