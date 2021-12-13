S.Korea's Export Logs Double-digit Growth In 1st 10 Days Of December
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) --:South Korea's export logged double-digit growth in the first 10 days of December on the back of the continued global demand recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, customs office data showed on Monday.
Export amounted to 19.5 billion U.S.
Dollars in the December 1-10 period, up 20.4 percent from the same period of last year, according to Korea Customs Service.
Semiconductor export jumped 26.5 percent, and oil products shipment almost doubled amid a higher global price for crude oil.
Automotive export declined 6.2 percent in the 10-day period, but shipment for precision machinery and computer gained ground.