South Korea's export posted a double-digit increase for the first 10 days of this month amid the continued recovery in global demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, customs office data showed Monday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :South Korea's export posted a double-digit increase for the first 10 days of this month amid the continued recovery in global demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, customs office data showed Monday.

The outbound shipment soared 30.7 percent over the year to 19.5 billion U.S. Dollars in the September 1-10 period, according to Korea Customs Service.

The daily average export also jumped 30.7 percent on a yearly basis due to the global demand recovery from the pandemic.

Oil products shipment more than doubled in the 10-day period, and those for steel products, automobiles, precision machinery and mobile phones advanced in double figures.

Export to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, surged 24.5 percent for the first 10 days of this month, and those to the United States, the European Union (EU) and Japan spiked in double digits.

Import picked up 60.6 percent from a year earlier to 21 billion dollars, sending the trade deficit to 1.5 billion dollars.