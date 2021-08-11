(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :South Korea's export posted a double-digit increase in the first 10 days of August amid the continued recovery in global demand, customs office data showed Wednesday.

The outbound shipment amounted to 12.7 billion U.S. Dollars during the August 1-10 period, up 46.4 percent from the same period of last year, according to Korea Customs Service.

The double-digit expansion was attributable to the continued global demand recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Semiconductor export soared 44.

6 percent, and oil products shipment advanced 33.0 percent. Export for automotive parts and mobile devices also gained in double figures, but those for cars and home appliances declined in double digits.

Export to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, surged 42.7 percent in the 10-day period, with those to the United States, the European Union (EU), Vietnam and Japan all posting a double-digit growth.

Import jumped 63.1 percent over the year to 17.4 billion dollars in the 10-day period, sending the trade deficit to 4.7 billion dollars.