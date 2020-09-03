(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ):South Korea's foreign reserves kept rising for five straight months as the weak U.S. dollar raised the conversion value of non-dollar assets, central bank data showed Thursday.

Foreign currency reserves amounted to 418.95 billion U.S. dollars as of end-August, up 2.42 billion dollars from a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The reserves continued to grow for the fifth consecutive month owing to the investment return and the weak dollar that expanded the conversion value of non-dollar assets.

The dollar index, which gauges the dollar value versus six major peers, declined 0.7 percent last month.

The country's foreign reserves were composed of 382.79 billion dollars of securities, 23.82 billion dollars of deposits, 4.79 billion dollars of gold bullion, 3.15 billion dollars of special drawing rights (SDR) and 4.4 billion dollars of IMF positions.

South Korea was the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign reserves as of the end of July, unchanged from the previous month.