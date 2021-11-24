UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's High-revenue Venture Companies Up In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:25 PM

S.Korea's high-revenue venture companies up in 2020

The number of high-revenue South Korean venture companies, which recorded at least 100 billion won (84 million U.S. dollars) in revenue, went up last year due to the increased sale by startups relevant to the COVID-19 pandemic, a government report showed Wednesday

SEOUL, Nov. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The number of high-revenue South Korean venture companies, which recorded at least 100 billion won (84 million U.S. Dollars) in revenue, went up last year due to the increased sale by startups relevant to the COVID-19 pandemic, a government report showed Wednesday.

The number of venture companies, which were placed on the list of a so-called 100-billion-won venture club, totaled 633 at the end of 2020, up 16 from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

A total of 116,778 startups were identified as venture companies according to the venture identification system.

Sixty-two new venture companies reached 100 billion won (84 million dollars) in revenue last year, while 46 venture companies dropped from the list.

The highest number of 16 new companies, which entered the club, stemmed from the fiber and other manufacturing sectors that included mask manufactures.

It was followed by 11 healthcare and pharmaceutical companies related to COVID-19 diagnostics.

The highest number of 14 venture companies, which dropped out of the list, came from the machinery, automobile and metal sectors.

Seventeen venture companies saw revenue surpass 1 trillion won (840 million dollars) last year, including COVID-19 diagnostic kit manufacturers SD Biosensor with the sale of 1.48 trillion won (1.25 billion dollars) and Seegene with the sale of 1.07 trillion won (900 million dollars).

The average amount of time to reach 100 billion won in sales was 17.5 years since their establishment. The average history of the 100-billion-won venture club was 25.6 years.

By industry, the software development and IT services venture companies were the youngest ones with an average history of 17.2 years, while the machine, automobile and metal companies were the oldest ones with an average of 31.2 years.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sale North Korea 2020 From Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai offers hosting of Pakistan-India matches

Dubai offers hosting of Pakistan-India matches

20 minutes ago
 Switzerland on edge ahead of Covid pass vote

Switzerland on edge ahead of Covid pass vote

57 seconds ago
 MWMC to procure new machinery for swift cleanlines ..

MWMC to procure new machinery for swift cleanliness in city

58 seconds ago
 Wisden terms Rizwan as a man for all situations

Wisden terms Rizwan as a man for all situations

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 claims 09 lives, infects 350 more people

COVID-19 claims 09 lives, infects 350 more people

6 minutes ago
 District govt, police continue crackdown to curb s ..

District govt, police continue crackdown to curb smog

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.