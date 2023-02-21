South Korea's household credit logged the biggest fall in the fourth quarter of last year amid rapid interest rate hikes, central bank data showed Tuesday.

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) South Korea's household credit logged the biggest fall in the fourth quarter of last year amid rapid interest rate hikes, central bank data showed Tuesday.

Household credit, which refers to debts owed by households to banks and other lenders in addition to the purchase on credit, stood at 1,867.0 trillion won (1.44 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of December, down 4.

1 trillion won (3.2 billion dollars) from three months earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It marked the largest-ever quarterly decline, posting the first slide in almost 10 years since the first quarter of 2013 on the back of higher borrowing costs.

The central bank began to tighten its monetary policy stance in August 2021, hiking its key rate from a record low of 0.50 percent to 3.50 percent in January this year.