UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Household Credit Logs Biggest Fall In Q4

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 05:58 PM

S.Korea's household credit logs biggest fall in Q4

South Korea's household credit logged the biggest fall in the fourth quarter of last year amid rapid interest rate hikes, central bank data showed Tuesday.

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) South Korea's household credit logged the biggest fall in the fourth quarter of last year amid rapid interest rate hikes, central bank data showed Tuesday.

Household credit, which refers to debts owed by households to banks and other lenders in addition to the purchase on credit, stood at 1,867.0 trillion won (1.44 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of December, down 4.

1 trillion won (3.2 billion dollars) from three months earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It marked the largest-ever quarterly decline, posting the first slide in almost 10 years since the first quarter of 2013 on the back of higher borrowing costs.

The central bank began to tighten its monetary policy stance in August 2021, hiking its key rate from a record low of 0.50 percent to 3.50 percent in January this year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank South Korea January August December Bank Of Khyber From Billion

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2023 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore ..

HBL PSL 2023 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who ..

7 minutes ago
 Walk held to raise awareness about Zakat

Walk held to raise awareness about Zakat

4 minutes ago
 Global Summit of Women begins in Abu Dhabi

Global Summit of Women begins in Abu Dhabi

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and ACCA Sign MoU fo ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and ACCA Sign MoU for capacity building, knowledge ..

4 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka needs to pay over 2.6 bln USD to foreign ..

Sri Lanka needs to pay over 2.6 bln USD to foreign creditors in 2023

1 minute ago
 NAB seeks personal appearance of Imran Khan in Tos ..

NAB seeks personal appearance of Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.