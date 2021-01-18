UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea's ICT Export Grows 3.8 Pct In 2020

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 01:55 PM

S.Korea's ICT export grows 3.8 pct in 2020

South Korea's export of the information and communications technology (ICT) products grew last year as the COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand for tech products, a government report showed Monday

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :South Korea's export of the information and communications technology (ICT) products grew last year as the COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand for tech products, a government report showed Monday.

The ICT export went up 3.8 percent over the year to 183.6 billion U.S. Dollars in 2020, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. It was the third-highest yearly figure in the country's history.

Import in the ICT sector stood at 112.6 billion dollars last year, sending the ICT trade surplus to 71.0 billion dollars.

The ICT product shipment reduced 2.8 percent in the first half, but it rebounded in the second half as demand rose for tech products amid the COVID-19 pandemic that led people to work from home and attend online classes.

Semiconductor export rose 5.4 percent to 100.25 billion dollars in 2020, and shipment for computers and peripherals jumped 53.1 percent to 13.91 billion dollars.

Display panel shipment retreated 5.1 percent to 20.72 billion dollars, and mobile phone export declined 6.0 percent to 11.27 billion dollars.

The ICT export to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, amounted to 86.88 billion dollars. Shipments to the United States and the European Union (EU) reached 22.13 billion dollars and 11.25 billion dollars each.

The ICT import from China came to 47.29 billion dollars last year. Imports from Japan and the United States stood at 10.42 billion dollars and 8.02 billion dollars respectively

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Import Mobile China European Union Japan South Korea United States 2020 From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Philippines logs 2,163 new COVID-19 cases, highest ..

1 minute ago

PDM revolves around disagreements based on self-in ..

1 minute ago

China says economy grew by 2.3% despite pandemic

1 minute ago

Western Reaction to Navalny Detention Is Aimed at ..

1 minute ago

Family of varsity’ female student refuses to tak ..

25 minutes ago

UK Vaccines Minister Confirms Possibility of Vacci ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.