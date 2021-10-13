(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :South Korea's export of the information and communications technology (ICT) products hit a record monthly high last month due to a global demand recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a government report said Wednesday.

The ICT export jumped 21.1 percent from a year earlier to 21.34 billion U.S. Dollars in September, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It marked the highest since relevant data began to be compiled in 1996, topping 20 billion dollars for two straight months.

The daily average export of the ICT products surged 32.7 percent to 1.02 billion dollars last month.

Global demand remained strong for locally-made ICT products amid the ongoing vaccination campaign against the COVID-19 across the world.

Semiconductor export soared 27.4 percent over the year to 12.23 billion dollars in September, and those for display panels, mobile phones and computers all increased in double figures.

The ICT export to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, spiked 24.0 percent to 10.12 billion dollars.

Those to the United States, the European Union and Vietnam increased in double digits to 2.58 billion dollars, 1.09 billion dollars and 3.59 billion dollars each last month.