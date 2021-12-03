South Korea's imported car sale logged a double-digit fall last month due to the continued supply disruption, industry data showed Friday

SEOUL, Dec. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) --:South Korea's imported car sale logged a double-digit fall last month due to the continued supply disruption, industry data showed Friday.

The number of imported vehicles sold here was 18,810 in November, down 31.

4 percent from a year ago, according to the Korea automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA).

It was attributed to the supply disruption of semiconductors used to manufacture cars.

German automaker BMW ranked first in terms of car sale by selling 4,171 vehicles here in November.

It was followed by German carmaker Mercedes-Benz with the sale of 3,545 units, Audi with 2,682, Volvo with 1,317 and Volkswagen with 910 each.