(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Korea's industrial output fell for two straight months in February as the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant roiled the face-to-face services industry, statistical office data showed Thursday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) --:South Korea's industrial output fell for two straight months in February as the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant roiled the face-to-face services industry, statistical office data showed Thursday.

The seasonally-adjusted production in all industries, which exclude the agriculture, forestry and fishery sector, stood at 115.5 in February, down 0.2 percent from the previous month, according to Statistics Korea.

The production declined 0.

3 percent in January, after growing 1.2 percent in November and 1.3 percent in December last year.

Output in the services industry went down 0.3 percent in February from a month earlier, as the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant discouraged people from doing outside activities such as eating out and leisure.

Production in the lodging and eatery sector declined 4 percent, and output in the arts, sports and leisure segment tumbled 7.3 percent last month.