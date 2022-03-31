UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Industrial Output Falls For 2 Months In February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 01:46 PM

S.Korea's industrial output falls for 2 months in February

South Korea's industrial output fell for two straight months in February as the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant roiled the face-to-face services industry, statistical office data showed Thursday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) --:South Korea's industrial output fell for two straight months in February as the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant roiled the face-to-face services industry, statistical office data showed Thursday.

The seasonally-adjusted production in all industries, which exclude the agriculture, forestry and fishery sector, stood at 115.5 in February, down 0.2 percent from the previous month, according to Statistics Korea.

The production declined 0.

3 percent in January, after growing 1.2 percent in November and 1.3 percent in December last year.

Output in the services industry went down 0.3 percent in February from a month earlier, as the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant discouraged people from doing outside activities such as eating out and leisure.

Production in the lodging and eatery sector declined 4 percent, and output in the arts, sports and leisure segment tumbled 7.3 percent last month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sports Agriculture January February November December All From Industry

Recent Stories

Iran Concerned About Growing Terrorism Threat From ..

Iran Concerned About Growing Terrorism Threat From Afghanistan - Foreign Ministe ..

1 minute ago
 Vanuatu records 2 deaths of COVID-19

Vanuatu records 2 deaths of COVID-19

1 minute ago
 Calleri leads Sao Paulo to victory over Palmeiras

Calleri leads Sao Paulo to victory over Palmeiras

1 minute ago
 Mongolia establishes fund for national tree-planti ..

Mongolia establishes fund for national tree-planting campaign

1 minute ago
 Restive volcano expels gases, steam in Philippines ..

Restive volcano expels gases, steam in Philippines

16 minutes ago
 Philippines' debt rises 0.5 pct in February

Philippines' debt rises 0.5 pct in February

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.