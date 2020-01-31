UrduPoint.com
S.Korea's Industrial Output Growth Hits Record Low In 2019

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 12:30 PM

S.Korea's industrial output growth hits record low in 2019

South Korea's industrial output growth hit a record low last year on weak activities in the manufacturing and construction industries, statistical office data showed Friday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :South Korea's industrial output growth hit a record low last year on weak activities in the manufacturing and construction industries, statistical office data showed Friday.

The seasonally-adjusted production in all industries, which exclude the agriculture, forestry and fishery sectors, grew 0.4 percent in 2019 from the previous year, according to Statistics Korea.

It was the lowest increase since the statistical office began compiling the data in 2000.

Production in the mining and manufacturing industries reduced 0.7 percent last year, marking the fastest reduction since 1998.

It was attributed to weak demand for electronic parts and machinery equipment.

The country's export kept skidding for the 13th consecutive month through December on the downturn of business cycle of the global semiconductor industry and the global trade dispute.

Completed construction declined 6.7 percent in 2019 from a year earlier, recording the biggest slide since 2008.

The government unveiled a set of measures to curb speculative investment in the real estate market, leading to the slump in the construction sector.

