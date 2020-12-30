South Korea's industrial output rebounded last month due to an export growth, statistical office data showed Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :South Korea's industrial output rebounded last month due to an export growth, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The seasonally-adjusted production in all industries, which exclude the agriculture, forestry and fishery sector, rose 0.7 percent in November from a month earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

It was a turnaround from a 0.1 percent fall in October as export advanced 4.

1 percent in November on a yearly basis after skidding 3.8 percent in October.

Output in the mining and manufacturing industry added 0.3 percent in November from a month earlier, after sliding 1.1 percent in October.

Production in the services industry expanded 0.7 percent, keeping an upward momentum for three straight months.

Facility investment increased 3.6 percent last month, but retail sale declined 0.9 percent on the COVID-19 resurgence here.