South Korea's industrial production grew last month, with both private consumption and facility investment rising in the month, a government report showed Monday

Seasonally-adjusted production in all industries, which exclude the agricultural, livestock and fishery industry, gained 0.4 percent in November from a month earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

Output in the mining and manufacturing sector slipped 0.5 percent on the continued fall in export, but production in the services industry expanded 1.

4 percent last month.

Retail sale, which reflects private consumption, advanced 3.0 percent in November from a month earlier as a year-end shopping festival buoyed both online and offline sales.

The Korea Sale FESTA, a South Korean version of Black Friday, ran for about three weeks in November, encouraging consumers to raise the purchase of discount products during the country's biggest shopping season.

Facility investment went up 1.1 percent in the month on an increased investment in transport equipment.