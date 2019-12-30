UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea's Industrial Production Grows In November

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 11:52 AM

S.Korea's industrial production grows in November

South Korea's industrial production grew last month, with both private consumption and facility investment rising in the month, a government report showed Monday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :South Korea's industrial production grew last month, with both private consumption and facility investment rising in the month, a government report showed Monday.

Seasonally-adjusted production in all industries, which exclude the agricultural, livestock and fishery industry, gained 0.4 percent in November from a month earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

Output in the mining and manufacturing sector slipped 0.5 percent on the continued fall in export, but production in the services industry expanded 1.

4 percent last month.

Retail sale, which reflects private consumption, advanced 3.0 percent in November from a month earlier as a year-end shopping festival buoyed both online and offline sales.

The Korea Sale FESTA, a South Korean version of Black Friday, ran for about three weeks in November, encouraging consumers to raise the purchase of discount products during the country's biggest shopping season.

Facility investment went up 1.1 percent in the month on an increased investment in transport equipment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sale North Korea November All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Iran's exports of saffron hit 86 mln USD in 8 mont ..

7 seconds ago

21 sunrise events to take place in Seoul

9 seconds ago

Russia's United Aircraft Corporation Got No Answer ..

4 minutes ago

Philippine typhoon death toll rises to 47, 9 still ..

11 seconds ago

U.S. flies surveillance plane over Korean peninsul ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.