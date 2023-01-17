UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Money Supply Growth Slows In November

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 05:21 PM

S.Korea's money supply growth slows in November

South Korea's money supply growth kept slowing in November due to interest rate hikes, central bank data showed Tuesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) South Korea's money supply growth kept slowing in November due to interest rate hikes, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The seasonally-adjusted M2, or broad money, came in at 3,785.3 trillion won (3.05 trillion U.S. dollars) in November, up 5.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The money supply expansion slowed down for the past year, with increases of 13.1 percent in January, 11.8 percent in February, 10.8 percent in March, 9.4 percent in April, 9.3 percent in May, 8.8 percent in June, 8.0 percent in July, 7.2 percent in August, 6.6 percent in September and 5.9 percent in October.

The BOK began to tighten its monetary policy stance in August 2021, hiking its key rate from a record low of 0.

50 percent to 3.50 percent last week.

The M1, or narrow money, decreased 6.8 percent in November on a yearly basis.

The M1 refers to currency in circulation, demand deposit and transferable savings deposit equivalent to cash. The M2 adds money market fund, time deposit and financial products that mature in less than two years.

The liquidity of financial institutions, called Lf, gained 5.0 percent in the cited month. The year-over-year increase of liquidity aggregate, the broadest measure of money supply, was 5.7 percent.

The Lf includes financial products with a maturity of more than two years and liquidity at insurers and brokerages along with M2. The liquidity aggregate adds state and corporate bonds to the Lf.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Money January February March April May June July August September October November Bank Of Khyber Market From

Recent Stories

Transfer, posting notified in Karachi

Transfer, posting notified in Karachi

2 minutes ago
 128,000 women provided financial aid during 2022

128,000 women provided financial aid during 2022

2 minutes ago
 People to celebrate 'salvation day' after KP assem ..

People to celebrate 'salvation day' after KP assembly dissolution: Khyber Pakhtu ..

2 minutes ago
 Anti polio campaign continues in Kurram amid tight ..

Anti polio campaign continues in Kurram amid tight security

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) holds ..

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) holds solo retrospective show, boo ..

2 minutes ago
 Two new Korean companies join Abu Dhabi’s innova ..

Two new Korean companies join Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.