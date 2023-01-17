South Korea's money supply growth kept slowing in November due to interest rate hikes, central bank data showed Tuesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) South Korea's money supply growth kept slowing in November due to interest rate hikes, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The seasonally-adjusted M2, or broad money, came in at 3,785.3 trillion won (3.05 trillion U.S. dollars) in November, up 5.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The money supply expansion slowed down for the past year, with increases of 13.1 percent in January, 11.8 percent in February, 10.8 percent in March, 9.4 percent in April, 9.3 percent in May, 8.8 percent in June, 8.0 percent in July, 7.2 percent in August, 6.6 percent in September and 5.9 percent in October.

The BOK began to tighten its monetary policy stance in August 2021, hiking its key rate from a record low of 0.

50 percent to 3.50 percent last week.

The M1, or narrow money, decreased 6.8 percent in November on a yearly basis.

The M1 refers to currency in circulation, demand deposit and transferable savings deposit equivalent to cash. The M2 adds money market fund, time deposit and financial products that mature in less than two years.

The liquidity of financial institutions, called Lf, gained 5.0 percent in the cited month. The year-over-year increase of liquidity aggregate, the broadest measure of money supply, was 5.7 percent.

The Lf includes financial products with a maturity of more than two years and liquidity at insurers and brokerages along with M2. The liquidity aggregate adds state and corporate bonds to the Lf.