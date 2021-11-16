UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Multiple Home Owners Grow In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 02:26 PM

S.Korea's multiple home owners grow in 2020

The number of multiple home owners in South Korea grew last year despite the housing policy to curb the multiple home ownership, statistical office data showed Tuesday

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The number of multiple home owners in South Korea grew last year despite the housing policy to curb the multiple home ownership, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

The number of those who have two or more houses reached 2,320,000 on Nov. 1, 2020, up 36,000 from a year ago, according to Statistics Korea.

It was down from the increases of 73,000 in 2018 and 92,000 in 2019, but the multi-house ownership continued to rise despite a set of government measures such as tax hike and loan regulations.

The portion of multi-house owners accounted for 15.8 percent of the total home owners, the number of which was 14,697,000.

The number of single home owners stood at 12,377,000, taking up 84.2 percent of the total home owners.

The number of people with two houses was 1,830,000, and those with three and four houses reached 297,000 and 76,000 each. The figure for those with five or more houses came in at 117,000.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan South Korea 2018 2019 2020 From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Commercial Stocks of Oil in OECD Fell by 51Mln Bar ..

Commercial Stocks of Oil in OECD Fell by 51Mln Barrels in September - IEA

2 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary tenders apology before CEC for his ..

Fawad Chaudhary tenders apology before CEC for his remarks

3 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 36,818 New COVID-19 Cases - Respon ..

Russia Confirms 36,818 New COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

2 minutes ago
 PM reduced sales tax on petroleum products to zer ..

PM reduced sales tax on petroleum products to zero: Farrukh

3 minutes ago
 Properties of PTDC being handed over provinces, GB ..

Properties of PTDC being handed over provinces, GB, AJK: Senate told

3 minutes ago
 OPEC Increases Oil Production by 240,000 BpD M-O-M ..

OPEC Increases Oil Production by 240,000 BpD M-O-M in October - IEA

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.