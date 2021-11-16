The number of multiple home owners in South Korea grew last year despite the housing policy to curb the multiple home ownership, statistical office data showed Tuesday

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The number of multiple home owners in South Korea grew last year despite the housing policy to curb the multiple home ownership, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

The number of those who have two or more houses reached 2,320,000 on Nov. 1, 2020, up 36,000 from a year ago, according to Statistics Korea.

It was down from the increases of 73,000 in 2018 and 92,000 in 2019, but the multi-house ownership continued to rise despite a set of government measures such as tax hike and loan regulations.

The portion of multi-house owners accounted for 15.8 percent of the total home owners, the number of which was 14,697,000.

The number of single home owners stood at 12,377,000, taking up 84.2 percent of the total home owners.

The number of people with two houses was 1,830,000, and those with three and four houses reached 297,000 and 76,000 each. The figure for those with five or more houses came in at 117,000.