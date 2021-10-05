UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Online Shopping Grows 16.8 Pct In August

Faizan Hashmi 46 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 12:18 PM

S.Korea's online shopping grows 16.8 pct in August

South Korea's online shopping logged a double-digit growth in August as the continued COVID-19 resurgence raised demand for online food delivery services, statistical office data showed Tuesda

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :South Korea's online shopping logged a double-digit growth in August as the continued COVID-19 resurgence raised demand for online food delivery services, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

Shopping in the cyberspace stood at 15.77 trillion won (13.3 billion U.S. Dollars) in August, up 16.8 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

It marked the biggest August reading since relevant data began to be compiled in 2001.

The double-digit increase was attributed to the COVID-19 resurgence that led to a sharp rise in online food delivery services.

In the latest tally, the country reported 1,575 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of infections to 321,352.

The daily caseload hovered above 1,000 since July 7.

Demand for online food delivery services surged 44.3 percent in August from a year ago. The online shopping for food and beverage advanced 30.8 percent as people preferred to cook at home.

The online purchase of home appliances, electronic and communication devices gained 13.7 percent, and the figure for agricultural, livestock and fishery products soared 32.5 percent.

The mobile shopping through smartphones jumped 22.8 percent over the year to 11.46 trillion won (9.6 billion U.S. dollars) in August.

The mobile shopping accounted for 72.7 percent of the online shopping in August, up 3.6 percentage points from a year earlier. It was the highest since data began to be compiled in 2013.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mobile Reading July August From Billion

Recent Stories

Kenya to use technology to expand tax base

Kenya to use technology to expand tax base

4 minutes ago
 Georgia reports 867 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia reports 867 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 Europe stocks open higher despite losses elsewhere ..

Europe stocks open higher despite losses elsewhere

4 minutes ago
 Provision of amenities to people priorities of gov ..

Provision of amenities to people priorities of govt: DC Duki

6 minutes ago
 Record 62,557 individuals treated free of cost und ..

Record 62,557 individuals treated free of cost under Sehat Plus Card in Septembe ..

6 minutes ago
 Asian markets follow Wall St down as oil surge fan ..

Asian markets follow Wall St down as oil surge fans inflation fears

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.