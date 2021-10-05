South Korea's online shopping logged a double-digit growth in August as the continued COVID-19 resurgence raised demand for online food delivery services, statistical office data showed Tuesda

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :South Korea's online shopping logged a double-digit growth in August as the continued COVID-19 resurgence raised demand for online food delivery services, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

Shopping in the cyberspace stood at 15.77 trillion won (13.3 billion U.S. Dollars) in August, up 16.8 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

It marked the biggest August reading since relevant data began to be compiled in 2001.

The double-digit increase was attributed to the COVID-19 resurgence that led to a sharp rise in online food delivery services.

In the latest tally, the country reported 1,575 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of infections to 321,352.

The daily caseload hovered above 1,000 since July 7.

Demand for online food delivery services surged 44.3 percent in August from a year ago. The online shopping for food and beverage advanced 30.8 percent as people preferred to cook at home.

The online purchase of home appliances, electronic and communication devices gained 13.7 percent, and the figure for agricultural, livestock and fishery products soared 32.5 percent.

The mobile shopping through smartphones jumped 22.8 percent over the year to 11.46 trillion won (9.6 billion U.S. dollars) in August.

The mobile shopping accounted for 72.7 percent of the online shopping in August, up 3.6 percentage points from a year earlier. It was the highest since data began to be compiled in 2013.