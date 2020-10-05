UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 01:59 PM

South Korea's online shopping hit a record monthly high in August owing to the COVID-19 resurgence here, statistical office data showed Monday

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea's online shopping hit a record monthly high in August owing to the COVID-19 resurgence here, statistical office data showed Monday.

Shopping in the cyberspace, including mobile shopping, reached a fresh high of 14.38 trillion won (12.4 billion U.S. Dollars) in August, up 27.5 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

It marked the largest amount since data began to be compiled in January 2001. The growth rate posted the second-highest in the month.

Online shopping surged in August when COVID-19 resurged here in the Seoul metropolitan area traceable to church services and a massive rally in central Seoul on Aug.

15.

The virus spread eased in recent days. The country reported 73 more cases of the COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total figure to 24,164. The daily caseload stayed below 100 for the fifth straight day.

The online shopping accounted for 28.6 percent of the total retail sale in August, up 7.7 percentage points from a year earlier.

The prolonged rainy season also contributed to shopping in the cyberspace.

Mobile shopping using smartphones hit a record high of 9.33 trillion won (8 billion U.S. dollars) in August, up 27.8 percent from a year earlier.

