S.Korea's Online Shopping Hits Record High In November

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:18 PM

South Korea's online shopping hit a record high in November as the COVID-19 pandemic discouraged people from shopping in offline stores, statistical office data showed Tuesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :South Korea's online shopping hit a record high in November as the COVID-19 pandemic discouraged people from shopping in offline stores, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

Shopping in the cyberspace amounted to 15.06 trillion won (13.9 billion U.S. Dollars) in November, up 17.2 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

It was the highest since data began to be compiled in 2001. The record online shopping came as people refrained from shopping in offline stores amid the COVID-19 resurgence here in the month.

Demand for food delivery services posted the highest growth rate of 60.

6 percent among major items and services.

The online purchase of food and beverage soared 47.1 percent, and those for electronic products and daily supplies advanced 42.4 percent and 36.0 percent respectively.

Online demand for the travel and transport services and the culture and leisure services plummeted 52.0 percent and 65.8 percent each in November.

Mobile shopping through smartphones reached a new high of 10.26 trillion won (9.4 billion U.S. dollars) in November, up 21.9 percent from a year earlier.

