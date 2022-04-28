UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Passenger Car Export Falls In Q1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2022 | 04:05 PM

S.Korea's passenger car export falls in Q1

South Korea's passenger car export fell in the first quarter due to external uncertainties, customs office data showed Thursday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) --:South Korea's passenger car export fell in the first quarter due to external uncertainties, customs office data showed Thursday.

Sedan exports stood at 10.93 billion U.S. Dollars in the January-March quarter, down 0.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the Korea Customs Service.

It has marked the first reduction in seven quarters since the second quarter of 2020 on the back of external uncertainties such as the global supply disruption and geopolitical risks in Europe.

The number of exported passenger vehicles declined 8.3 percent from a year earlier to 520,000 in the first quarter.

In terms of value, the sedan exports to Russia tumbled 37.7 percent to 355 million dollars in the first quarter.

Passenger car exports to Germany, Canada and Spain contracted in double digits, but those to Israel, Saudi Arabia, Britain, Australia and France advanced in double digits

