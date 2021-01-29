(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :South Korea's passenger vehicle export posted a double-digit fall last year due to weak global demand, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, customs office data showed Friday.

Passenger car export declined 12.1 percent over the year to 34.7 billion U.S. Dollars in 2020, according to the Korea Customs Service.

Overall market demand reduced last year, but global demand rebounded in the second half.

Sedan shipment plummeted 10.1 percent in the first quarter and 40.6 percent in the second quarter each, before rebounding 3.4 percent in the third quarter and 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter respectively.

The number of exported sedans was 1.97 million in 2020, down 19.8 percent from the previous year.

Shipment of environmentally-friendly passenger vehicles hit a record high of 7.1 billion U.S. dollars in 2020, up 19.2 percent from a year earlier.

Sedan exports to the United States, Canada, Britain and France increased last year, but those to Australia, Germany, Russia, Spain and Saudi Arabia declined in double figures.

Import of passenger vehicles gained 8.8 percent to 12.0 billion U.S. dollars in 2020. The number of imported sedans was 330,000 in 2020, up 4.6 percent from the prior year.