S.Korea's Retail Sale Grows In March

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 04:05 PM

South Korea's retail sale grew last month on strong seasonality and a higher food demand, a government report showed Thursday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) --:South Korea's retail sale grew last month on strong seasonality and a higher food demand, a government report showed Thursday.

Revenue by online and offline retailers increased 7.1 percent in March from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Revenue by offline retailers gained 6.

3 percent on a robust food demand, driven by the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant that encouraged people to cook at home.

The sale of imported clothing in offline stores jumped 21.1 percent in springtime, and the sale of sports goods and children's clothes expanded 6.1 percent last month.

Revenue by department stores rose 7.8 percent, and sale by convenience stores advanced 11.5 percent.

Online retailers saw their revenue grow 7.9 percent in March from a year earlier amid the continued online shopping trend, caused by the pandemic.

