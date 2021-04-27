South Korea's retail sale kept a double-digit growth in March, showing signs of recovery in private consumption, a government report showed Tuesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :South Korea's retail sale kept a double-digit growth in March, showing signs of recovery in private consumption, a government report showed Tuesday.

Revenue among offline retailers, including department stores, discount outlets and convenient stores, jumped 21.7 percent in March from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It marked the fastest increase in over 10 years since January 2011, keeping an upward trend after rising 14.

3 percent in February.

The continued double-digit growth showed signs of the consumption recovery from an economic downturn, caused by the prolonged pandemic.

Revenue by department stores soared 77.6 percent in March from a year ago, with those for convenient stores and discount outlets expanding 10.7 percent and 2.1 percent each.

Revenue by online retailers advanced 15.2 percent in March on a yearly basis as people preferred to purchase items in the cyberspace amid the lingering worry about the pandemic.