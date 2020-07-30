UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea's Retail Sale Rises In H1 On Brisk Online Sale

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 03:26 PM

S.Korea's retail sale rises in H1 on brisk online sale

South Korea's retail sale rose in the first half of this year on the back of brisk online sale, caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, a government report said Thursday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea's retail sale rose in the first half of this year on the back of brisk online sale, caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, a government report said Thursday.

Revenue by major local retailers grew 3.7 percent in the January-June period compared to the same period of last year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Sale by online retailers gained 17.5 percent in the six-month period as people refrained from outside activities such as shopping at offline stores amid the fear of the virus infection.

Online demand for food jumped 50.7 percent in the first half, and the sale of household items and furniture added 26.7 percent. The sale of clothing in the cyber market grew 1.3 percent.

Revenue by offline retailers shrank 6.0 percent in the first half from a year earlier on weak demand for items relevant to outside activities, such as sporting goods.

Sale by convenient stores rose 1.9 percent, but those for discount outlets and department stores slipped 5.6 percent and 14.2 percent respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sale Same Market From Government Industry

Recent Stories

IHC to hear govt’s peal for appointment of legal ..

35 minutes ago

SARP elects new office-bearers

36 minutes ago

SARP elects new office-bearers

43 minutes ago

NDMA Chairman says govt took best measures to coun ..

52 minutes ago

Watchdog Says 2,000 Yezidi Children Facing Severe ..

2 minutes ago

5 companies to recall nearly 5,000 vehicles

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.