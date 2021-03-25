South Korea's retail sales growth hit the highest in about two years last month due to strong sales by offline retailers, a government report showed Thursday

The combined revenue by online and offline retailers expanded 10.0 percent in February from a year earlier, marking the fastest increase since January 2019, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Revenue by offline retailers, including discount outlets and department stores, jumped 14.3 percent in February on a yearly basis, posting the highest gain in about three years since February 2018.

It came as demand mounted for food during the Lunar New Year holiday that fell in February this year from January last year.

The sales of children and sports items soared over 50 percent ahead of the new school year in March.

Revenue by department stores and discount outlets surged in double figures last month, with the sales by convenience stores growing in single digits.

Sales by online retailers grew 5.5 percent in February from a year earlier, after skyrocketing 34.3 percent in the same month of last year.