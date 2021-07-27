UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea's Retail Sales Log Double-digit Growth In H1

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 04:44 PM

S.Korea's retail sales log double-digit growth in H1

South Korea's retail sales logged double-digit growth in the first half of this year due to the recovery in domestic demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, a government report showed Tuesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :South Korea's retail sales logged double-digit growth in the first half of this year due to the recovery in domestic demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, a government report showed Tuesday.

The combined revenue by online and offline retailers spiked 12.1 percent in the first half of the year from a year ago, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Revenue by offline retailers increased 8.6 percent thanks to robust demand for luxury goods in department stores.

Sales by department stores soared 26.2 percent in the first half of this year, after sliding 12.9 percent in the first half of last year amid the economic downturn from the pandemic.

Revenue by discount outlets and convenient stores gained 0.3 percent and 6.2 percent respectively in the six-month period.

Online retailers' revenue advanced 16.1 percent from a year earlier as the protracted pandemic lifted demand for online food delivery services.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Sardar Tanvir Ilyas in hot waters due to alleged ..

11 minutes ago

Five held with contraband in sargodha

28 seconds ago

98 police officials transferred, posted in Lodhran ..

30 seconds ago

German shares record small losses on Tuesday

31 seconds ago

Four restaurants sealed for violation of COVID SOP ..

35 seconds ago

Dr Pasha appreciates $29.4b foreign remittances

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.