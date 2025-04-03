Slashing electricity tariffs a significant relief to industry, public: Iftikhar Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik said on Thursday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to reduce electricity tariffs was a significant step toward economic relief for both industrial and general public.

In a statement issued here, he said, lower electricity tariffs will reduce the overall cost of production for industries, making Pakistani products more competitive in global markets adding high energy costs have long been a burden on manufacturers, limiting their ability to expand and compete internationally.

With reduced tariffs, industries can enhance productivity, attract investment, and generate employment, ultimately boosting economic growth.

Hailing decision, he said this move can contribute to economic stability by increasing consumer purchasing power and reducing financial stress across all sectors.

It may also help control inflation, as energy costs directly impact the prices of goods and services.

He said in the long run, the reduction in electricity tariffs could prove to be a game-changer, fostering industrial growth and providing much-needed respite to the people of Pakistan.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said for domestic consumers, this decision brings much-needed relief, especially amid inflationary pressures that have strained household budgets adding many families struggle to afford basic necessities due to high utility bills.

Lower electricity tariffs will ease this burden, allowing consumers to allocate their earnings to other essential expenses.