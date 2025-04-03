Slashing Electricity Tariffs A Significant Relief To Industry, Public: Iftikhar Malik
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 08:11 PM
SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik said on Thursday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to reduce electricity tariffs was a significant step toward economic relief for both industrial and general public
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik said on Thursday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to reduce electricity tariffs was a significant step toward economic relief for both industrial and general public.
In a statement issued here, he said, lower electricity tariffs will reduce the overall cost of production for industries, making Pakistani products more competitive in global markets adding high energy costs have long been a burden on manufacturers, limiting their ability to expand and compete internationally.
With reduced tariffs, industries can enhance productivity, attract investment, and generate employment, ultimately boosting economic growth.
Hailing decision, he said this move can contribute to economic stability by increasing consumer purchasing power and reducing financial stress across all sectors.
It may also help control inflation, as energy costs directly impact the prices of goods and services.
He said in the long run, the reduction in electricity tariffs could prove to be a game-changer, fostering industrial growth and providing much-needed respite to the people of Pakistan.
Iftikhar Ali Malik said for domestic consumers, this decision brings much-needed relief, especially amid inflationary pressures that have strained household budgets adding many families struggle to afford basic necessities due to high utility bills.
Lower electricity tariffs will ease this burden, allowing consumers to allocate their earnings to other essential expenses.
Recent Stories
MQM leader applauds PM for major electricity tariff cut
Participants head for Pyongyang to join 1st int'l marathon in 6 yrs
Punjab Police pledge transparency and efficiency under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's ..
Slashing electricity tariffs a significant relief to industry, public: Iftikhar ..
DFM to host third edition of MENA Capital Market Summit on May 6–7
Mohsin Naqvi assumes charge as ACC president
Lanjar reviews security plan for Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto death anniversary
China launches new satellite on Thursday
SSP operations directs enhanced crime control measures in Islamabad
Punjab Police intensify crackdown on drug peddlers, arrest two suspects
PM hails inflation drop to six decades low
CIS foreign ministers to meet in Almaty on 11 April
More Stories From Business
-
Slashing electricity tariffs a significant relief to industry, public: Iftikhar Malik3 minutes ago
-
Karachi traders hail PM’s Relief Package6 seconds ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.500 to Rs325,500 per tola2 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reaches nearly SAR50 billion in 20242 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,131 points3 hours ago
-
SBP injects over Rs 2 trillion in the market2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 40 paisa against US Dollar2 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago
-
Stocks and dollar sink, havens rally as Trump tariffs fan trade war2 hours ago
-
Commerce Ministry aims for enhancing country's global economic position in FY-20242 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 03 April 20252 hours ago
-
US's Asia-Pacific allies stung by Trump tariffs2 hours ago