Slovak Economy Shrank By 5.8% In 2020 Due To Pandemic - Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 10:48 PM

Slovakia's GDP decreased by 5.8 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, this indicator is better than projected by analysts, Slovak Finance Minister Eduard Heger said on Wednesday

"I can inform you about the state of our economy following 2020.

Naturally, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the necessary anti-epidemic measures taken by the government, we can only talk about a drop in indicators. As a result, it [the GDP decline] amounted to 5.8 percent. It is quite positive that the fall was less painful than expected, which was facilitated by the stability of our labor market," Heger said at a televised press conference.

According to the minister, the country's economic growth is expected to amount to 4.3 percent in 2021 and 3.9 percent in 2022.

