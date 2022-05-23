UrduPoint.com

Slovakia About To Complete Gas Link To Poland

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2022 | 02:00 AM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) A gas link between Slovakia and Poland is about to be completed and tested soon, the Slovak Ministry of Economy announced on Sunday.

The central European country relies on Russia for 85% of its gas consumption and is seeking to diversify energy supplies by importing liquefied natural gas from neighboring Poland.

"Karol Galek, secretary of state for economy, traveled to eastern Slovakia over the weekend to check progress in the construction of the Polish-Slovak gas connection in Vyrava, which is in its final phase," a statement read.

The 102-mile pipeline will bring LNG to Slovakia from Poland's Baltic coast and serve as a crucial infrastructure asset for central and southern Europe as it struggles to shore up energy security.

