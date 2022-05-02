Slovakia, Hungary Could Replace Russian Oil Imports But This Will Take Years - Expert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Such EU countries as Hungary, Slovakia, which are nearly totally dependent on energy from Russia, could replace Russian oil imports but it will take years to accomplish, Samuele Furfari, a professor of energy geopolitics at the Free University of Brussels, told Sputnik, commenting on efforts of the European Union to introduce an embargo on buying Russian oil.

The European Union is currently working on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine, which may include an oil embargo. German broadcaster ZDF reported earlier on Monday, citing a high-ranking EU diplomat, that Austria, Hungary and Slovakia had withdrawn their veto that would prevent the EU from sanctioning Russian oil exports.

"Slovakia and Hungary get their Russian crude through the Druzhba pipeline, through Ukraine, and both countries are nearly totally dependent upon this source of oil. It is also partly the case for other countries such as Austria," Furfari said.

He added that there was a hot debate at the Monday ministerial meeting at Brussels on how the EU could impose an embargo on Russian oil imports.

"Solutions could be found, maybe, but it is very complicated in terms of tonnage, availability, supply, international agreements or investments.

The most evident issue is the impossibility for refineries to switch from one type of crude oil to another. Distillation cannot be adapted without heavy investments that require a long time - years - to be installed," Furfari said.

According to him, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has to find other solutions if she wants to present a common front on the matter. The most evident possibility is to offer discreetly exemptions from the embargo, the expert suggested.

"The EU also speaks of a 'price cap.' I would say it is grotesque! A price cap would have to apply to the whole world, beyond Europe and America to be successful. It is impossible! Nobody has ever been capable of controlling oil prices, not even Saudi Arabia. Oil is a geopolitical issue and it is every country to itself. This very idea shows how Europe is cornered in its contradictions: a price cap will never be applied," Furfari explained.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and vowed to reduce dependency on Russian energy.