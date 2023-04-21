UrduPoint.com

Slovakia, Italy Agree To Boost Energy Cooperation, Diversify Gas Supplies - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Slovakia, Italy Agree to Boost Energy Cooperation, Diversify Gas Supplies - Prime Minister

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Slovak President Zuzana Caputova and her Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, on Thursday agreed to boost energy cooperation and diversify gas supplies, with the relevant memorandums signed by Slovak energy giant SPP and three major Italian firms ” Eni, Snam and Enel, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said.

"Memorandums were signed today with Italian energy companies that expand opportunities for further cooperation on the diversification of gas supplies and development of renewable energy projects," Heger said after the presidential negotiations, according to the Slovak news portal teraz.sk.

The documents provide for the possibility of granting Slovakia's gas supplier access to liquefied natural gas terminals in Italy, Slovak media reported.

During her talks with Mattarella, Caputova stressed the importance of diversified gas sources for Bratislava.

"Energy cooperation (between Slovakia and Italy) has been focused on gas supplies in recent months. Precisely because we need to reduce our dependence on Russian gas, and the diversification of sources is key for us," Caputova told a press conference following the talks.

The share of renewable energy sources in electricity generation in Italy stand at 40%, the Slovak leader reportedly said, adding that Bratislava found Italian experience in this field interesting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Russia Bratislava Italy Slovakia Gas Media Share

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Le ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

9 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed to perform Eid prayer at Nasser S ..

Hamdan bin Zayed to perform Eid prayer at Nasser Sultan bin Quran Mosque

24 minutes ago
 Parliament supreme institution of country: Ministe ..

Parliament supreme institution of country: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad ..

19 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

39 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Le ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

39 minutes ago
 Crackdown against public transport vehicles chargi ..

Crackdown against public transport vehicles charging extra fares

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.