Slovakia, Italy Agree to Boost Energy Cooperation, Diversify Gas Supplies - Prime Minister

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Slovak President Zuzana Caputova and her Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, on Thursday agreed to boost energy cooperation and diversify gas supplies, with the relevant memorandums signed by Slovak energy giant SPP and three major Italian firms ” Eni, Snam and Enel, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said.

"Memorandums were signed today with Italian energy companies that expand opportunities for further cooperation on the diversification of gas supplies and development of renewable energy projects," Heger said after the presidential negotiations, according to the Slovak news portal teraz.sk.

The documents provide for the possibility of granting Slovakia's gas supplier access to liquefied natural gas terminals in Italy, Slovak media reported.

During her talks with Mattarella, Caputova stressed the importance of diversified gas sources for Bratislava.

"Energy cooperation (between Slovakia and Italy) has been focused on gas supplies in recent months. Precisely because we need to reduce our dependence on Russian gas, and the diversification of sources is key for us," Caputova told a press conference following the talks.

The share of renewable energy sources in electricity generation in Italy stand at 40%, the Slovak leader reportedly said, adding that Bratislava found Italian experience in this field interesting.