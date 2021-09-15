Slovakia Plans to Expand Economic Ties With Moldova - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Bratislava intends to expand economic ties with Moldova, including by helping with the creation of jobs in the republic, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said at a briefing in Chisinau on Wednesday, after talks with his Moldovan couterpart.

"Relations between Moldova and Slovakia are excellent, but we need to do more in the area of economic relations, we can help create jobs and offer (the people) prosperity. Moldova is one of the priority countries to which Slovakia provides assistance for the development. Together, we can create a favorable business space," Korcok said during a working visit to Moldova.

Further, Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicolae Popescu said that he had discussed with his colleague the opportunity to increase trade volume and attract investment from Slovakia.

Popescu also added that the presidents of the two countries would meet soon, thereby strengthening the bilateral dialogue.

The ministers stressed that they have undertaken many joint projects in various areas in the past, but now plans are in development for even more ambitious economic activities, the details of which are currently confidential.

Popescu noted that Slovakia financed Moldovan programs for regional development of municipalities, water supply, sewage construction, health care, and help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.