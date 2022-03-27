Slovakia to Negotiate LNG Supplies With Qatar - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) Slovakia will negotiate possible options for gas supplies with Qatar to replace import from Russia, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said on Sunday.

"In case of my country, Slovakia, at this moment we depend 100% on Russian oil, 85% of Russian gas, and I'm here in Qatar as well to talk to Qatari representative about alternative deliveries that could come from this country in form of LNG (liquefied natural gas)," Korcok said at Qatar's Doha Forum.

Korcok also stated that European energy deliveries need "structural change" by reducing dependency on Russian fossil fuels.

Natural gas prices were surging on the European market late last year, spurred by growing energy demand amid an economic recovery after months of lockdowns, as well as a limited supply.

This has prompted the EU authorities to reinforce efforts toward ensuring the bloc's energy security, the need for which has become even more pressing during the conflict with Russia, the EU's main energy supplier, over the latter's military operation in Ukraine.

Amid crippling global energy shortages, prices spiked further on Wednesday with gas futures topping $1,400 after Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed national energy giant Gazprom to change existing gas contracts into rubles.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.