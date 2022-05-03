Slovakia Wants Exemption From EU Embargo on Russian Oil - Economy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Slovakia will insist on getting an exemption from a blanket embargo on the purchase of oil from Russia which the EU countries are expected to introduce in the new package of sanctions, Slovak Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Tuesday.

"Slovakia will insist on an exemption from the embargo on the purchase of Russian oil if it becomes the subject of new sanctions against Russia. This is an extremely important point for us. We are not in a position to switch to processing lighter oil so quickly. The Slovnaft refines heavy Russian oil. It will take several years to prepare a replacement for all this, so we will be insisting on this exception," Sulik was quoted as saying by Slovak newspaper Pravda.

Russian oil accounted for 86.8% of overall Slovak oil imports in 2021.

The EU is now preparing the sixth package of sanctions against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that it will be tackling Russian oil imports, among other things. Member states, however, reportedly remain disparate about the ability of the bloc to substitute Russian fuel, given its large share in the overall European consumption.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said earlier in the day that Budapest is reluctant to follow the EU path of abandoning Russian energy supplies due to concerns about potential impact on the country's energy security.

Germany, on the other hand, reversed its long reluctance to sanction Russian energy and committed to gradually giving up Russian oil imports by the end of the year, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.