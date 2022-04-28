UrduPoint.com

Slovakian Gas Operator On Purchase Of Russian Gas: We Proceed From Contracts, EU Decisions

Published April 28, 2022

Slovakian Gas Operator on Purchase of Russian Gas: We Proceed From Contracts, EU Decisions

SPP, the gas operator of Slovakia, will continue to purchase gas from Russia in accordance with the terms of existing commercial contracts and agreements within the EU, the company's spokesman, Ondrej Sebesta, told RIA Novosti

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) SPP, the gas operator of Slovakia, will continue to purchase gas from Russia in accordance with the terms of existing commercial contracts and agreements within the EU, the company's spokesman, Ondrej Sebesta, told RIA Novosti.

The Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter, that energy companies in Germany, Austria, Hungary and Slovakia planned to open ruble accounts with Gazprombank in Switzerland to meet Russia's demand for payments in its own Currency.

"SPP has always acted and is acting in accordance with the terms of existing commercial contracts. Any proposed change will be analyzed by SPP based on its impact on the joint contractual relationship. Issues related to further actions are the subject of discussion at the level of the European Union and EU member states. SPP will act in accordance with the joint decision," the spokesman said.

