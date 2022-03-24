Slovenian Prime Minister Doubts Europe Will Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa said on Thursday that he doubts Europe will agree to pay for Russia's gas in rubles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa said on Thursday that he doubts Europe will agree to pay for Russia's gas in rubles.

"I don't think that anybody in Europe really know what rubles look like. Nobody will pay in rubles," Jansa said before the EU council meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that it made no sense for Russia to sell goods to unfriendly countries in currencies other than rubles after the European Union, the United States and Japan blocked the Russian government's access to Euros, Dollars and Yen, ordering the government to instruct Gazprom to change existing gas contracts into rubles.