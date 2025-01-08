Slovenia's 2024 Budget Deficit Lowest In 5 Yrs
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 01:20 PM
LJUBLJANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Slovenia's budget deficit fell to 1.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024, according to preliminary figures, and was the lowest in the past five years, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.
It said in a statement that budget income reached 14.6 billion Euros (15.12 billion U.S.
Dollars) and was above the planned income of 14 billion, mainly due to record employment, higher wages and profitability of companies.
Budget spending was below the planned 16.2 billion and reached 15.4 billion euros, mainly because of lower spending for reconstruction after the record 2023 floods.
In November 2024, the parliament passed a budget plan for 2025 according to which the budget deficit would rise to 2.6 percent of GDP due to higher spending for reconstruction after the 2023 floods.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..
Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA
Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna
Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival
ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion
PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit
ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth
Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January
Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025
UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon
More Stories From Business
-
Slovenia's 2024 budget deficit lowest in 5 yrs5 minutes ago
-
China to expand scope of consumer goods trade-in program15 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at open25 minutes ago
-
BRI, CPEC to witness new era of development in 2025: CIPCC Research Fellow35 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates55 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES55 minutes ago
-
China's lithium reserves jump to second in the world2 hours ago
-
China to expand scope of consumer goods trade-in program2 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1887 against USD Wednesday2 hours ago
-
Chinese shares open lower Wednesday2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 20254 hours ago