LJUBLJANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Slovenia's budget deficit fell to 1.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024, according to preliminary figures, and was the lowest in the past five years, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

It said in a statement that budget income reached 14.6 billion Euros (15.12 billion U.S.

Dollars) and was above the planned income of 14 billion, mainly due to record employment, higher wages and profitability of companies.

Budget spending was below the planned 16.2 billion and reached 15.4 billion euros, mainly because of lower spending for reconstruction after the record 2023 floods.

In November 2024, the parliament passed a budget plan for 2025 according to which the budget deficit would rise to 2.6 percent of GDP due to higher spending for reconstruction after the 2023 floods.