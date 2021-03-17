UrduPoint.com
Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Slowdown in US Shale Oil Production Paves Way for OPEC+ to Claim Larger Market Share - IEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021)  As the United States suffered from a huge decline in oil production last year, the OPEC+ countries may claim some of the US market share in the future, as the country's output is forecast to experience only modest growth over the next six years, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

Oil production in the United States fell by 600,000 barrels per day last year in light of the ailing demand and low energy prices, which drove some of the US producers out of business, while the others are struggling to attract new investment, according to the IEA.

"The slowdown in US production growth clears the way for OPEC+ to fill much of the supply gap as it taps into its spare capacity. It could also encourage Saudi Arabia and other key middle East producers to boost investments and accelerate expansion plans. The producer group is set to recover market share it forfeited in its bid to rebalance supplies when demand plummeted in the wake of the pandemic in 2020," the IEA said in the Oil 2021 report.

The availability of cheap capital for the US' shale oil producers has narrowed, while "the industry is consolidating and is taking a more conservative approach to investment than was the case when smaller independent companies were the dominant players," the agency noted.

Moreover, the growth of the US oil production might be limited due to Washington's return to the Paris Climate Deal and President Joe Biden's goals to switch to the greener sources of energy, according to the IEA.

"A suspension of new lease approvals on Federal land is not expected to have a material impact on output in the near and medium-term due to a substantial inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells and permits to sustain activity at current levels for some time. If a permanent freeze on new drilling permits and leasing on federal acreage is approved, production could start to decline from 2024," the organization concluded, referring to the US oil production outlook.

OPEC+ includes the 13 members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and 10 other non-OPEC countries, with Saudi Arabia and Russia being the largest oil producers in the first and the second blocs, respectively. The cartel has its purpose in coordinated cuts of output aimed at stabilizing global oil prices.

More Stories From Business

