Slowing Inflation In Germany, France Boosts Rate-cut Hopes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 06:46 PM
Inflation in Germany, France and Spain eased further in February, data showed Thursday, a development likely to be welcomed by the European Central Bank as it weighs when to begin cutting interest rates
Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Inflation in Germany, France and Spain eased further in February, data showed Thursday, a development likely to be welcomed by the European Central Bank as it weighs when to begin cutting interest rates.
Consumer price growth fell sharply to 2.5 percent in Germany, Europe's largest economy, according to preliminary data from federal statistics agency Destatis.
The figure was the lowest reading since June 2021, and comes after Germany's annual inflation eased to 2.9 percent in January.
The February slowdown was driven by lower energy prices and slowing food price inflation, Destatis said.
In the EU's second-largest economy, France, inflation slowed to 2.9 percent in February after reaching 3.1 percent last month, the INSEE statistics institute said.
The annual fall was due to a slowdown in prices of food, manufactured products and services while energy prices accelerated.
In Spain, annual inflation cooled to 2.8 percent in February as electricity prices fell. It had reached 3.4 percent the previous month.
Thursday's data will fuel speculation over the ECB's next move when it holds its monetary policy meeting on March 7.
Markets hope the central bank will soon begin cutting rates that were raised to tame inflation, which soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
The ECB has held rates steady so far in 2024, but some investors believe the first cuts could come as early as April in the face of easing consumer prices and a weakening eurozone economy.
ECB president Christine Lagarde has previously signalled the bank could start lowering borrowing rates this summer.
Eurozone inflation figures will be released on Friday. In January, inflation in the 20-nation currency club stood at 2.8 percent.
While still above the ECB's two-percent target, eurozone inflation has fallen significantly below the peak of 10.6 percent recorded in October 2022 after the war in Ukraine sent energy prices soaring.
The latest German, French and Spanish inflation data "should leave ECB policymakers more confident that disinflation will continue", said Capital Economics economist Franziska Palmas.
"But with services inflation declining only slowly and the latest available figures for wage growth still strong, officials will want more evidence that underlying inflationary pressures are subsiding before starting to cut rates."
Recent Stories
CUI, University of Regina, Canada forge historic global collaboration
PDA launches tree plantation campaign in Hayatabad, RMT
Fire breaks out at Lahore Pace Plaza
Election of PM on March 3
‘Determined, fighting and striving,’ says Sania Mirza
PDWP approves two development schemes
KDA geared up for PSL Season 9 matches
Every proposal for teachers welfare to be considered; VC
District oversight committee holds monthly meeting for jail facilities
Clean Punjab drive to be launched in South Punjab
60% dewatering of Gwadar floodwater completed: NDMA
PDMA initiates development of disaster risk reduction policy
More Stories From Business
-
Net profit of Turkish banking sector at $20.6B in 202315 minutes ago
-
WTO ministers struggle to forge fish, farm, digital deals13 minutes ago
-
ADB delegation meets LDA DG1 hour ago
-
Turkish inflation expected to rise in February2 hours ago
-
Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS agree to collaborate for SUGS project1 hour ago
-
PSX stay bullish, gains 875 more points2 hours ago
-
S. Korea's unsold homes rise for 2nd month in January1 hour ago
-
With over 30 years in China, DBS Bank eyes China's long-term opportunities1 hour ago
-
Passenger flights between China, U.S. to rise to 100 per week1 hour ago
-
Stabilization measures contribute to positive economic outlook: Report2 hours ago
-
Rupee stands at break-even point against Dollar1 hour ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim1 hour ago