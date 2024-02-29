Open Menu

Slowing Inflation In Germany, France Boosts Rate-cut Hopes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 06:46 PM

Slowing inflation in Germany, France boosts rate-cut hopes

Inflation in Germany, France and Spain eased further in February, data showed Thursday, a development likely to be welcomed by the European Central Bank as it weighs when to begin cutting interest rates

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Inflation in Germany, France and Spain eased further in February, data showed Thursday, a development likely to be welcomed by the European Central Bank as it weighs when to begin cutting interest rates.

Consumer price growth fell sharply to 2.5 percent in Germany, Europe's largest economy, according to preliminary data from federal statistics agency Destatis.

The figure was the lowest reading since June 2021, and comes after Germany's annual inflation eased to 2.9 percent in January.

The February slowdown was driven by lower energy prices and slowing food price inflation, Destatis said.

In the EU's second-largest economy, France, inflation slowed to 2.9 percent in February after reaching 3.1 percent last month, the INSEE statistics institute said.

The annual fall was due to a slowdown in prices of food, manufactured products and services while energy prices accelerated.

In Spain, annual inflation cooled to 2.8 percent in February as electricity prices fell. It had reached 3.4 percent the previous month.

Thursday's data will fuel speculation over the ECB's next move when it holds its monetary policy meeting on March 7.

Markets hope the central bank will soon begin cutting rates that were raised to tame inflation, which soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The ECB has held rates steady so far in 2024, but some investors believe the first cuts could come as early as April in the face of easing consumer prices and a weakening eurozone economy.

ECB president Christine Lagarde has previously signalled the bank could start lowering borrowing rates this summer.

Eurozone inflation figures will be released on Friday. In January, inflation in the 20-nation currency club stood at 2.8 percent.

While still above the ECB's two-percent target, eurozone inflation has fallen significantly below the peak of 10.6 percent recorded in October 2022 after the war in Ukraine sent energy prices soaring.

The latest German, French and Spanish inflation data "should leave ECB policymakers more confident that disinflation will continue", said Capital Economics economist Franziska Palmas.

"But with services inflation declining only slowly and the latest available figures for wage growth still strong, officials will want more evidence that underlying inflationary pressures are subsiding before starting to cut rates."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Russia Europe France German Bank Germany Palmas Tame Reading Price Spain January February March April June October Market From

Recent Stories

CUI, University of Regina, Canada forge historic g ..

CUI, University of Regina, Canada forge historic global collaboration

12 seconds ago
 PDA launches tree plantation campaign in Hayatabad ..

PDA launches tree plantation campaign in Hayatabad, RMT

4 minutes ago
 Fire breaks out at Lahore Pace Plaza

Fire breaks out at Lahore Pace Plaza

4 minutes ago
 Election of PM on March 3

Election of PM on March 3

4 minutes ago
 ‘Determined, fighting and striving,’ says Sani ..

‘Determined, fighting and striving,’ says Sania Mirza

26 minutes ago
 PDWP approves two development schemes

PDWP approves two development schemes

4 minutes ago
KDA geared up for PSL Season 9 matches

KDA geared up for PSL Season 9 matches

4 minutes ago
 Every proposal for teachers welfare to be consider ..

Every proposal for teachers welfare to be considered; VC

7 minutes ago
 District oversight committee holds monthly meetin ..

District oversight committee holds monthly meeting for jail facilities

7 minutes ago
 Clean Punjab drive to be launched in South Punjab

Clean Punjab drive to be launched in South Punjab

7 minutes ago
 60% dewatering of Gwadar floodwater completed: NDM ..

60% dewatering of Gwadar floodwater completed: NDMA

7 minutes ago
 PDMA initiates development of disaster risk reduct ..

PDMA initiates development of disaster risk reduction policy

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business