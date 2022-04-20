UrduPoint.com

Sluggish Progress On CPEC Projects Irks: Ahsan Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Sluggish progress on CPEC projects irks: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the sluggish progress on projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the sluggish progress on projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The minister showed displeasure while chairing a high level meeting to review the progress on projects related to CPEC, said a press release issued here.

The meeting was attended by Secretary PD&SI, Secretaries of various ministries and other relevant officials.

Executive Director, CPEC, Qammar Sarwar Abbasi gave a briefing to the minister over the so far progress in executing the projects which is a game changer for the region.

"How pathetic the delay on CPEC projects which is the potential game changer for the regions, said the minister while directed the official concerned to hold a meeting to review the progress at fortnight.

There is zero progress on Industrial Zones of Port Qasim, Islamabad and Mirpur which is unfortunate. "When you don't value your investors why they would come for investment" , lamented the minister.

In 2017, the excitement around SEZs was so high that all major foreign direct investors were lining up to be a part of it.

However, due to delay in projects Chinese investors moved away, said the minister.

The minister noted that further delay in projects will not be acceptable while directed the officials to ensure the expedite the work. "How would you attract our investors when we fail to compete such important projects in time, the minister said while directed the concerned official to hold a separate meeting over SEZs so it could be streamlined.

The minister also directed all Joint Working Groups JWG of CPEC to pursue their sector specific projects and initiate work on them immediately.

As per initial plan, CPEC plan, the Special Economic Zones SEZs were supposed to be ready by 2020 but unfortunately, in last four years, there has been zero progress on SEZs, said the minister while adding that Interior Division should ensure the fool proof security of the Chinese in Pakistan.

During the briefing, the minister directed the officials to complete Zhob-Quetta Road which was initiated under the CPEC project. "Infrastructural development is less developed regions will contribute towards uplifting quality of life of the locals and generation of socioeconomic activity," he added.

Minister Iqbal stressed that all line ministries and departments to divert their immediate attention towards SEZs.

In this regard, all potential foreign direct investors are to be engaged as well to hear their perspective and needs which can be accounted in SEZs design.

The minister also directed the officials to address the bottlenecks, especially in Early Harvest Projects, including infrastructure and energy projects.

There is a dire need of hour for developing quality human capital that can take benefit of socioeconomic opportunities, opening up due to CPEC, he added.

He also added govt plans to train more than 100,000 young students in various field like Artificial intelligence IA, Oracle, Big Data and other fields.

During the meeting he also directed HEC to extensively engage with industry to ensure that Pakistani graduates are acquiring education that is relevant to industrial needs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Ahsan Iqbal Education China Road CPEC Young Progress Mirpur HEC 2017 2020 All Government Industry Port Qasim

Recent Stories

US Oil Stockpiles Tumble as Lower Prices at Pump A ..

US Oil Stockpiles Tumble as Lower Prices at Pump Aid Consumption - Energy Agency

1 minute ago
 Nawaz Sharif to be sighted in country after Eid: J ..

Nawaz Sharif to be sighted in country after Eid: Javed Latif

2 minutes ago
 All political parties wanted to hold elections as ..

All political parties wanted to hold elections as soon as possible: Kaira

2 minutes ago
 Cattle thief arrested

Cattle thief arrested

2 minutes ago
 Court extends protective bail of MNA, 3 other accu ..

Court extends protective bail of MNA, 3 other accused in embezzlement of funds c ..

2 minutes ago
 Mega Relief: Federal Cabinet slashes flour, sugar ..

Mega Relief: Federal Cabinet slashes flour, sugar prices, says Marriyum

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.