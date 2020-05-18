UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slump In Int'l Oil Market: APCNGA Seeks Reduction In Gas Price

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 03:57 PM

Slump in int'l oil market: APCNGA seeks reduction in gas price

All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Monday said the price of local gas could be reduced reasonably as it was linked with international market where oil prices faced unprecedented decline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Monday said the price of local gas could be reduced reasonably as it was linked with international market where oil prices faced unprecedented decline.

"The price of crude oil has come down from $61 to $30 per barrel and high sulphur furnace oil from $391 to 151 per metric ton in the international market," APCNGA Central Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said in a news release.

He was of the view that benefit of the price-reduction in international market should be passed on to the masses without any delay by slashing the gas price, adding "there is no chance of the prices' rebound in world oil market in near future."He requested the government to take note of the situation and issue necessary directives to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, under the relevant rules, for taking steps to reduce the gas price after conducting public hearings on urgent basis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Price Gas Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Bashir Ahmad Bilour tests positive for Coronavirus

10 minutes ago

Rangers foils smuggling bid of NCP goods

3 minutes ago

Japan Launches Its 1st Ever Space Defense Unit to ..

3 minutes ago

Macron, Merkel to present joint EU recovery initia ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad Mayor approaches IHC for restoration of ..

36 minutes ago

Masks blossom among roses at French perfume capita ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.