ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Monday said the price of local gas could be reduced reasonably as it was linked with international market where oil prices faced unprecedented decline.

"The price of crude oil has come down from $61 to $30 per barrel and high sulphur furnace oil from $391 to 151 per metric ton in the international market," APCNGA Central Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said in a news release.

He was of the view that benefit of the price-reduction in international market should be passed on to the masses without any delay by slashing the gas price, adding "there is no chance of the prices' rebound in world oil market in near future."He requested the government to take note of the situation and issue necessary directives to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, under the relevant rules, for taking steps to reduce the gas price after conducting public hearings on urgent basis.