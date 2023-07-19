Open Menu

SM Tanveer Chairs 123rd PSIC Board Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 09:12 PM

SM Tanveer chairs 123rd PSIC board meeting

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired the 123rd Board of Directors (BoD) meeting of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) to discuss 14 agenda items here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired the 123rd Board of Directors (BoD) meeting of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) to discuss 14 agenda items here on Wednesday.

The BoD approved the PSIC budget of Rs 5.1 billion for the financial year 2023-24, besides taking important decisions to expedite industrialisation. It was decided to give a final chance to those who have not yet established industries on vacant plots in industrial estates. The plot owner would have to fulfill obligations in the first month, submit a plan within three months, and start construction within the following three months.

The process of setting up industries on vacant plots would have to be completed within one and a half years. Those who fail to establish industries within the stipulated time would have their plots canceled.

The board also reviewed the auction policy for plots and approved an honorarium of Rs 15,000 for board members at each meeting.

Furthermore, the revised plan for the Taxila Small Industrial Estate and the approved Employees' Provident Fund Rules for PSIC employees were also passed.

Addressing the meeting, he emphasized that the government aims to achieve 100 percent colonization of industrial estates. Therefore, all necessary steps would be taken to expedite the process of colonization. He directed that all boards of management for industrial estates should be completed according to policy guidelines.

With the acceleration of industrialization, new employment opportunities would also be created, he added.

Additional Secretary for Industry and Commerce, MD & DMD PSIC and other members were also present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Budget Taxila Commerce All Government Industry Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves re ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves reshuffle in Cabinet

6 minutes ago
 DC concerned over detection of wild polio virus in ..

DC concerned over detection of wild polio virus in environmental sample

7 minutes ago
 Complaints regarding new connections, defective me ..

Complaints regarding new connections, defective meters being resolved on priorit ..

7 minutes ago
 Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

7 minutes ago
 AIDS screening declared mandatory prior to surgery ..

AIDS screening declared mandatory prior to surgery of patients

7 minutes ago
 PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in be ..

PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in better way: Inqilabi

6 minutes ago
Records of Land dept being computerized: Mayor Kar ..

Records of Land dept being computerized: Mayor Karachi

6 minutes ago
 S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful ..

S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute: ..

6 minutes ago
 Latin America's Refusal to Side With EU's Stance o ..

Latin America's Refusal to Side With EU's Stance on Ukraine Aimed at Spiting US ..

6 minutes ago
 Narang city to be upgraded: Rana Tanveer

Narang city to be upgraded: Rana Tanveer

6 minutes ago
 Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US ..

Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US, Deprivation of Rights - Repo ..

16 minutes ago
 Berlin Justice Department Rejects Criminal Label f ..

Berlin Justice Department Rejects Criminal Label for Climate Action Group - Repo ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business