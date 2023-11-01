Open Menu

SM Tanveer Chairs 15th PPPA Session

Published November 01, 2023

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired the 15th session of the Executive Committee of Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) here Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired the 15th session of the Executive Committee of Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) here Wednesday.

The primary agenda consisted of a comprehensive review encompassing 15 key points. During the meeting, the committee approved the initiation of three pivotal projects i.e. establishment of five underground parking facilities in the vicinity of the walled city area, Thokar Niaz Baig to Mohlanwal Canal Road sewerage initiative and the waste recycling project.

In addition to the project greenlight, the committee took a significant stride by authorizing the allocation of funds through the Project Development Fund (PDF), marking a pivotal step in advancing these initiatives. Further strategic moves were made as the committee sanctioned the initiation of a commercial bank account and approved the procurement of new vehicles, aligning seamlessly with the Authority's overarching goals.

Administrative and financial matters, crucial to the PPPA, were also addressed and ratified during the meeting. The minutes of the 13th and 14th sessions were also approved.

Provincial Minister SM Tanveer underscored the importance of cost-effectiveness in project execution. He urged the committee to strive for efficiency, emphasizing the need to conserve resources for broader societal benefits. He also acknowledged the concerted efforts of the caretaker government in enhancing public facilities.

The meeting revealed that the Authority has concluded six significant projects, amounting to an impressive sum of 43 billion rupees. CEO Iqbal Hussain, Secretary Umar Saeed and others attended the meeting.

